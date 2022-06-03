Lucknow University invites applications for Shodh Medha Scholarship

In an initiative to boost research and particularly to promote females in research and development, the University of Lucknow has invited applications from eligible research scholars for the Shodh Medha scholarships.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The scholarship was started last year by the University to give special emphasis on research and promote the participation of the females.

Dean of student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon informed that the last date for the application is June 15, 2022. She said that the number of students to be selected for the scholarship would be decided by a committee made specifically for the purpose, depending upon the number of applications received and the availability of funds.

Any female student can apply for the scholarship who fulfils the following criteria- she has qualified NET/NET-LS/GATE and pursuing PhD as a registered student at Univerity of Lucknow, Lucknow (Main Campus) and she must not be receiving any financial assistance, including fellowship/scholarship from any other source.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initial duration of the scholarship will be for one year and will be extended for two more years on annual basis on the recommendation of the respective departmental research committee.

For the continuation of the scholarship, the student’s attendance and research progress must be satisfactory. The Interested PhD students may submit an online application online through a google form.

This is the second phase of the Shodh Medha scholarship programme, and 10 students received the scholarship in the session 2021-22 and are already working on their research.