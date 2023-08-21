For the promotion of sports excellence among the students, Lucknow University (LU) is set to launch Kushal Khildadi Kosh (fund for proficient sportsperson), a financial support scheme for the students who are actively involved in sports.

LU to launch ‘Kushal Khildadi Kosh’ for students excelling in sports (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LU has decided to create three categories for this purpose.

In the first category, full financial support (course fee, hostel fee and mess charges) is given to a student for winning gold/silver/bronze in the national and international sporting event.

The second category would include tuition fee support to the students winning gold/silver/bronze in the state level.

In the third category, travel financial support to the students participating in the international sport competitions.

The university has fixed eligibility criteria too. Students would be eligible for the afore-mentioned schemes provided they have participated in the Lucknow University Athletic Association (LUAA) approved sports competition under the banner of University of Lucknow. Students competing individually or through any other affiliation will not be eligible, stated the press release issued by the University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, students would be eligible only if they have clearly passed the previous semester or annual examination or is eligible for the back paper, enrolled for the regular or self-finance courses of the university, has passed the previous examination with minimum 60% marks and should have at least 75% attendance in previous academic semester/year, the release added.

Students applying for the fund should not have been involved in any unlawful activities, not receiving any kind of financial assistance including fellowship/scholarship shall not be eligible for this support.

All types of assistance through the “Kushal Khiladi Kosh” would be subjected to the consideration and decision of the committee, which would consist of chairman, secretary, treasurer of Lucknow University Athletic Association, dean students’ welfare (DSW) (Member) amd two members to be nominated by the vice chancellor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Committee shall discuss and decide upon the applications submitted by the students seeking financial support under Kushal Khiladi Kosh scheme.

Disbursement from the Kushal Khiladi Kosh would be subjected to the approval and financial sanction of the vice-chancellor. The Kushal Khiladi Kosh would be used strictly for the assistance of the needy students. No payment from this fund would be permitted for any other cause, an official said.

False claims/information furnished by the candidate would make him/her liable for refund of the entire amount of assistance provided out of the fund. Any place where rules are not clear or need interpretation, the decision of the vice-chancellor shall be final, according to the university’s press release.