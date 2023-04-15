UP: Over 200 Lucknow University Arts faculty PG final students crack UGC NET/JRF

Postgraduate (PG) final year Arts faculty students of Lucknow University (LU) have not only cleared University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET in large numbers but have also cracked the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai congratulated the successful students. (For Representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the data received so far, more than 200 students have got success in NET/JRF. Of them, 170 students have qualified to become assistant professor while more than 40 students have qualified for JRF under which they will also receive scholarship for research.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, announced results of UGC NET 2023 result for December 2022 edition on Friday (April 14).

According to the information received from the students so far, maximum 43 students of sociology department of the university have cleared the NET. They are followed by the students of education department (24) and department of political science (20).

Also, social work department students (6), Ancient Indian History (3), psychology (5), Hindi (17), applied economics (6), journalism (5), physical education (1), medieval and modern history (5) ), Persian (1), western history (1), Sanskrit (4), geography (10), economics (12), library science (5), English (17), philosophy (2), commerce (13), statistics (3), law (5), Urdu (1), public administration (2) and fine arts (7) have also cracked the exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University Prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, student welfare Prof Poonam Tandon congratulated the successful students, their teachers and parents on their achievement.

Hira Qudsiya (99.76%) of education department, Aniket Singh (99.64) of Ancient Indian History & Archaeology, Ananya Gupta (99.41) of medieval & modern history and Vinita Rai (99.37%) of English and Modern European Language are among the toppers from their respective departments.

The UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the National Testing Agency, awards fellowships to students for doctoral research in universities and research institutes. It is one of India’s toughest post-graduate level examinations. It is one of the criteria to become an assistant professor in universities/colleges. It also opens doors to many other career opportunities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}