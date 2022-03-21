Lucknow University’s student-centric programmes’ second phase execution begins

For the second phase implementation of student-centric programmes “TREE (Teaching, Reaching, Emboldening, Evolving)” and “OPD (Our Pupils’ Day)” of the Lucknow University (LU), all the departments of the university have been asked to send the latest updated list of “TREE” by March 28 and that of “OPD” by March 25 to the dean, students’ welfare (DSW) office and upload the same on the departmental webpage of the university’s website, said a press statement released by the university on Monday.

Vice chancellor of the Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon had started these programmes during Covid times in 2020. A student-centred mentor-mentee programme, the aim of the “TREE” is to guide the post graduate students through their knowledge and experiences, instilling confidence in them, their academic and mental development. Each teacher (mentor) will play an important role in the all-round development of the authorised students (mentees) by providing educational and social guidance under TREE programme.

Similarly, under OPD, department-wise faculty members give one hour every week specifically to increase the communication between teachers and students and to enhance the inherent abilities of the students and make them better citizens and professionals. Prof Poonam Tandon said these student-centric programmes will help the students of the university face all the challenges in their life with courage.

