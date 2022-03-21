Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University’s student-centric programmes’ second phase execution begins
lucknow news

Lucknow University’s student-centric programmes’ second phase execution begins

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon had started two such programmes amid Covid in 2020
Vice chancellor of Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon had started two such programmes amid Covid in 2020 (HT file)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

For the second phase implementation of student-centric programmes “TREE (Teaching, Reaching, Emboldening, Evolving)” and “OPD (Our Pupils’ Day)” of the Lucknow University (LU), all the departments of the university have been asked to send the latest updated list of “TREE” by March 28 and that of “OPD” by March 25 to the dean, students’ welfare (DSW) office and upload the same on the departmental webpage of the university’s website, said a press statement released by the university on Monday.

Vice chancellor of the Lucknow University prof Alok Kumar Rai and dean, students’ welfare, prof Poonam Tandon had started these programmes during Covid times in 2020. A student-centred mentor-mentee programme, the aim of the “TREE” is to guide the post graduate students through their knowledge and experiences, instilling confidence in them, their academic and mental development. Each teacher (mentor) will play an important role in the all-round development of the authorised students (mentees) by providing educational and social guidance under TREE programme.

Similarly, under OPD, department-wise faculty members give one hour every week specifically to increase the communication between teachers and students and to enhance the inherent abilities of the students and make them better citizens and professionals. Prof Poonam Tandon said these student-centric programmes will help the students of the university face all the challenges in their life with courage.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP