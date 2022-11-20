Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow University to provide time-bound online services to students

Lucknow University to provide time-bound online services to students

Published on Nov 20, 2022 09:36 PM IST

The university has also now announced to issue digitally-signed degrees and certificates in 30 days, and duplicate marksheet/degree certificate within 15 days, a university official said

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

As part of the measures to streamline its functioning, the University of Lucknow has decided to provide strict time-bound online services to its students.

With this, certificate and degree verification can be done in as less as five days, marksheets will be given to students within 45 days of the declaration of the examination result, said university spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Till now, the students had to wait for months to get the mentioned documents.

The university has also now announced to issue digitally-signed degrees and certificates in 30 days, and duplicate marksheet/degree certificate within 15 days, Srivastava added.

Likewise, all withheld/cancelled results will be declared in 15 days, incomplete/erroneous results will be corrected within 30 days and back-paper result will be declared in 45 days. The scrutiny of result will be announced in 30 days while character certificates will be issued in 30 days of application.

The university is already providing 11 services to the students through EASE (Electronic Access to Services of Examination). These services shall soon be linked to the Janhit Guarantee Portal of the state government and services like verification of certificates and degrees and issuance of character certificate will be offered through the internet.

Sunday, November 20, 2022
