Lucknow University to roll out red carpet for NAAC team today

A team from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) will visit the Lucknow University (LU) from Thursday to carry out physically verify LU’s claim for better grading.

LU has obtained NAAC grading twice, four of the possible five stars in 2002 and B grade in 2014.

“This time we are hopeful of further improvement in our rating,” said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava. LU had sought NAAC team visit and had sent all the relevant documents like placement record of students, publications by teachers, how students fared in different competitive exams, number of teachers having PhDs among other things.

Vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai had in June said attempt had been made to improve on all NAAC parameters. A mock drill too was conducted to ensure departments were better prepared. NAAC team’s three-day visit would conclude on Saturday.

The Lucknow university administration has left no stone unturned ahead of NAAC team visit.

The administrative block wore a new look with well-lighted and cleaned red carpet floors. Potted plants have been put at every corner. The corridor leading to the vice chancellor’s office is all decked up with photographs of famous alumni. A new black wooden board with the list of donors written in golden words has also come up.

Many students and teachers were seen decorating their department and putting banners with ‘welcome NAAC team’ written on them.

Tight security has been put in place at all the gates of the university.

LU has 49 departments and 17 institutes with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.

Governor Anandiben Patel has been urging universities and degree colleges to go for NAAC rating. She said it will help institutions understand areas where further improvement was required.

Along with LU, another NAAC will visit the National Post Graduate College on Thursday and Friday, principal Devendra Singh said. National College had secured an A rating earlier.