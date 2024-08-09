Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on August 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 9, 2024, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.37 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 32.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.37 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 32.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 10, 2024
|26.69 °C
|Very heavy rain
|August 11, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 12, 2024
|30.25 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|33.03 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|32.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 15, 2024
|29.61 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 16, 2024
|31.45 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 9, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.32 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.15 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.66 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.55 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|31.8 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy