Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 10, 2024 26.69 °C Very heavy rain August 11, 2024 29.23 °C Heavy intensity rain August 12, 2024 30.25 °C Light rain August 13, 2024 33.03 °C Light rain August 14, 2024 32.04 °C Moderate rain August 15, 2024 29.61 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 31.45 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.32 °C Light rain Kolkata 28.46 °C Moderate rain Chennai 31.15 °C Light rain Bengaluru 23.66 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.71 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Moderate rain Delhi 31.8 °C Light rain

The temperature in Lucknow today, on August 9, 2024, is 31.16 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 32.45 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 70% and the wind speed is 70 km/h. The sun rose at 05:35 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, August 10, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.37 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.With temperatures ranging between 25.99 °C and 32.45 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 74.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

