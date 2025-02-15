Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 15, 2025, is 26.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.99 °C and 29.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 16, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.5 °C and 31.17 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 16, 2025
|26.37
|Few clouds
|February 17, 2025
|28.36
|Few clouds
|February 18, 2025
|29.33
|Few clouds
|February 19, 2025
|29.62
|Scattered clouds
|February 20, 2025
|30.43
|Sky is clear
|February 21, 2025
|31.37
|Sky is clear
|February 22, 2025
|31.97
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 15, 2025
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.