Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.72 °C, check weather forecast for February 25, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 25, 2025, is 24.93 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.72 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.7 °C and 33.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 168.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|24.93
|Scattered clouds
|February 27, 2025
|29.82
|Broken clouds
|February 28, 2025
|32.58
|Scattered clouds
|March 1, 2025
|32.96
|Overcast clouds
|March 2, 2025
|32.14
|Sky is clear
|March 3, 2025
|34.00
|Broken clouds
|March 4, 2025
|33.30
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
