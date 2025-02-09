Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.72 °C, check weather forecast for February 9, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 9, 2025, is 24.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.72 °C and 28.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:53 PM. Lucknow weather update on February 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 10, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.46 °C and 29.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 211.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 10, 2025 24.75 Sky is clear February 11, 2025 26.36 Sky is clear February 12, 2025 27.84 Sky is clear February 13, 2025 28.61 Sky is clear February 14, 2025 27.20 Sky is clear February 15, 2025 26.85 Sky is clear February 16, 2025 27.50 Sky is clear View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 22.29 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.81 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.55 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.52 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.9 °C Few clouds Delhi 23.33 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



