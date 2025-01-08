Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 8, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 8, 2025, is 16.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.78 °C and 21.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:29 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 08, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.77 °C and 22.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 172.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 9, 2025 16.20 Sky is clear January 10, 2025 19.72 Sky is clear January 11, 2025 20.98 Sky is clear January 12, 2025 22.13 Scattered clouds January 13, 2025 25.04 Few clouds January 14, 2025 23.24 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 23.43 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 8, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.38 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.83 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.86 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 23.21 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 23.47 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 20.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 16.15 °C Few clouds



