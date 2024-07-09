Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 29.8 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on July 9, 2024, is 35.13 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.8 °C and 36.47 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 53% and the wind speed is 53 km/h. The sun rose at 05:19 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.77 °C and 38.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 29.8 °C and 36.47 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 134.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|36.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|36.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|25.78 °C
|Very heavy rain
|July 13, 2024
|31.47 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|34.14 °C
|Light rain
|July 15, 2024
|34.0 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 16, 2024
|34.24 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.76 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.15 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
