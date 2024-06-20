Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 27.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 20, 2024, is 38.79 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.99 °C and 44.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.46 °C and 45.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 44.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.46 °C and 45.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
With temperatures ranging between 27.99 °C and 44.66 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 61.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|42.83 °C
|Few clouds
|June 22, 2024
|44.11 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 23, 2024
|42.06 °C
|Sky is clear
|June 24, 2024
|39.89 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 25, 2024
|39.74 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|40.88 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|34.37 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy