Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.13 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on October 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on October 24, 2024, is 28.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.13 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 05:29 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 33.33 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 25, 2024
|29.95 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|30.23 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|31.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|31.77 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 29, 2024
|33.2 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 30, 2024
|33.78 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 31, 2024
|33.72 °C
|Sky is clear
