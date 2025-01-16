Lucknow woman’s death in Thailand : Cause of death not clear’ in 2nd post-mortem;final findings likely today

letters@hindustantimes.com The alleged incident took place when she was on vacation with her husband, who is a doctor, and their son in Pattaya (Sourced)

A panel of doctors conducted a second post-mortem examination on Thursday, almost nine days after Priyanka Sharma, 32, allegedly drowned in bathtub in a Thailand hotel on January 7. The alleged incident took place when she was on vacation with her husband, who is a doctor, and their son in Pattaya. The woman’s father has accused her husband of murder.

“A three-member medical board was present in the post-mortem room. Videography was also done,” said station house officer, PGI, Ravi Shankar Tripathi adding that the police were yet to get the initial findings from the mortuary.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, East, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the final post-mortem report will come by Friday evening.

An officer said that the cause of death is not clear even in the second post-mortem and doctors have preserved the lungs of the deceased as viscera.

The first post-mortem examination conducted in Thailand stated the cause of death was cardiopulmonary failure. The viscera has been preserved in Thailand too and the detailed report is expected after two months.

After the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the family. Earlier on Wednesday, Priyanka’s family had expressed dissatisfaction with the panel, due to which the second post-mortem could not be conducted the same day.

CLAIM REFUTED

Meanwhile, the doctor has refuted his in-laws’ claim that his spouse was afraid of water.

“My wife Priyanka (Sharma) was not at all afraid of water. In fact, she loved water. She would take rest in the bathtub in hotels,” said Dr Ashish Srivastava, speaking to reporters outside the mortuary when the second post-mortem examination of his wife was being conducted in Lucknow on Thursday.

In support of his claim, Ashish presented multiple pictures.

He showed several pictures of water sports during their previous Bangkok trip in 2019, besides other vacations.

“She was so fond of water sports that she did 10- km river rafting in Rishikesh,” Ashish said.

Earlier, Priyanka’s father Satyanayaran Sharma had claimed that his daughter was afraid of water. He had cast doubt on the husband’s claim that Priyanka was taking rest in the bathtub late at night when she allegedly drowned. The father also told journalists and the police that Priyanka was not fond of drinking as claimed by the husband. Instead, Satyanarayan had alleged that Ashish may have laced her drink with a sedative due to which she fell unconscious in the bathtub and died.