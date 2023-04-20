Mercury rising: Coolers, sprinklers out, diet changes affected to keep Lucknow zoo inmates safe

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, in Lucknow, is making arrangements for the animals housed there to keep them comfortable and healthy during summer, and to ensure that they do not suffer heat stroke or a dip in their immunity.

The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Coolers are being installed in the enclosures of animals that are most acclimated to cold weather or temperate climate. Curtains and mats made of vetiver and green screens have also been added to the enclosures to maintain the temperature inside, said Utkarsh Shukla, chief veterinary officer, Lucknow zoo.

“Coolers have been installed in the tiger, Himalayan bear, chimpanzee, deer and other enclosures. Sprinklers have also been installed at various points all over the zoo,” he said. Tube wells have been added by the ponds to ensure supply of fresh and cool water at regular intervals in the day so that the water does not get too hot.

“As far as the food is concerned, we are introducing seasonal fruits and vegetables like raw mango, cucumber, watermelon, muskmelon, and the like into their diet. When the heatwaves start in earnest, we will increase the vitamins and minerals in their food to keep their immunity strong,” said Shukla.

He also said that the amount of meat fed to carnivores is also reduced during summer - animals that usually consume 10-11 kg of meat will be given a few kg because the meat tends to warm the body. “We have also made arrangements in the animal clinic to provide immediate medical assistance to any animal that might get a heat stroke or become ill due to the heat at this time,” he said.