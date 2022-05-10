Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service to resume today

After remaining off the track for the past over two years due to the pandemic, the Lucknow-Delhi double decker train service is all set to start again from Tuesday (May 10). The decision was taken by the Railway Board that has also opened booking for the public.

The train will run four days—Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday—a week, said public relations officer (PRO), NE Railways, Lucknow Division, Mahesh Gupta. “The train will leave Lucknow at 4:55am and reach Anand Vihar Terminus, Delhi, at 12:55pm via Bareilly, Moradabad and Ghaziabad,” he said.

“On its return journey, the train will leave Anand Vihar Terminus at 2:05pm and reach Lucknow at 10:30pm. The train was cancelled in March 2020 following pandemic situation. However, now the Railway Board plans to resume the train service,” Gupta added.