Riding the Independence Day wave!

Lucknowites are all prepared to wear the spirit of independence. And there is a lot to do, including Tricolour decorations on prominent buildings and locations. Then we have shops doling out the best prices, restaurants offering delectable alternatives, and several other activities taking place.

Decked up Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow for I-Day. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The Hazratganj stretch, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Bhawan section, monuments in Old City, Residency, Shaheed Smarak and the Lohia Path leading to 1090 crossing-Gomti Riverfront and Gomti Nagar are wearing a colourful blanket.

The tricoloured lights illuminate the buildings and the roadsides. Along with Vidhan Sabha and Ganj, revealers head over to the Lohia Bridge to take in the expansive view of the city.

“I went out with my family for a dine-out to Chatori Gali and then took a stroll at Lohia Bridge where the tricoloured light can be seen all around. On the 15th it will be very crowded all over so I plan to go to a mall during the day and in the evening, I intend to have some home-delivered food and later at night can engage in a stroll to Vidhan Sabha,” tells Manish Rai, a resident from Hussainganj.

Cyclists and motorcyclist groups in the state capital are set to begin their morning with the I-Day ride.

Pedalyatri and Sports Network India group took out a Tiranga Yatra ride on Monday from 1090 crossing and again on Tuesday they will go on a ride, informed its organising secretary Anand Kishore Pandey.

Bikers will start at Hazratganj at 7.30 in the morning and drive to a resort in Arjunganj where they had planned some activities. “We are 33 BMW bikers who will start the rally that will be led by a pilot, so no traffic chaos takes place as many bikers on the way will join us and it will become a group of over 100 people. Royal Enfield group too is organising a ride and on the way, we always meet and greet each other,” tells Anand Kishore Pandey, an advertiser by profession.

Malls in the state capital have come up with the best displays, themes and contests besides the I-Day sale that stores are offering to their customers.

Crown Mall has come up with a Chandrayan theme display. “The theme has a big size replica of the launcher and lander which is impressing the guests a lot and they are taking pride in clicking pictures with them. We have placed the timer for the moon landing also. Kathak performance by an artiste, singing, face painting and on-spot quiz will be organised where patrons can walk away with prizes,” tells its general manager Yogendra Arya

Saharaganj Mall also has the Chandrayan theme display at the huge atrium. Lulu Mall has come up with Flag and Doll Painting event and Robinhood Army group members will present a flash mob on the Rythm of Freedom theme.

Sanjeev Sarin of Phoenix Palasio Mall tells, “Besides, our display and shopping offers, we have planned activities like Human Mannequins, caricatures, and face painting during Independence Day. Most of our stores are giving the best discounts and other offers.”

Restaurants and hotels too are offering the best food options and decore expecting a huge turnout on the day.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail