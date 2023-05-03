Voters gear up for civic polls in Lucknow

Lucknowites are geared up for municipal corporation elections to be held on May 4. To encourage the voters to exercise their franchise, the district election office, district administration, civil representatives and youth have come forward and create awareness among all. The city is witnessing several voting rallies. To grasp the undercurrent, we spoke to a few first-time voters, election ambassadors and more.

Voting awareness rally in Lucknow

First time voters

The first timers want their respective candidates to assure them a better infrastructure, regular cleanliness drives and keeping up with law and order.

“Excitement is there for sure as it’s the first time I’ll vote but at the same time I also feel the pressure to pick the right candidate. There is a lot to be done and for civic polls it is extremely important for each of us as it deals with basic amenities and rights of each citizen like clean water, better roads and more,” says Amina Fatima undergraduate student at LU .

For BA political science, student Devansh Mishra voting is the backbone of any democracy and only youth activism can keep it going. “This is the first time I’ll vote and to exercise the important right. I have closely monitored the issues prevailing in my locality and I want those issues to be dealt with urgently and only the right person in the office can do so.”

Youngsters also make it a point that all the year-round issues must be solved as soon as possible. “There are many problems like water logging, bad roads in many areas which can only be resolved by a good representative. It is very important to vote in these elections and pick the right representative for a better future,” adds Prashant Shrivastava, an economics scholar at Shakuntala Mishra University.

The awareness creators

Shubham Sharma, librarian at Botany Department at LU, believes in creating awareness and making the youngsters understand their responsibilities.

“To ensure that our basic requirements and rights are always looked into, we understand the importance of voting. I have been part of many such awareness programmes and will continue to support the cause. Today need to understand that change doesn’t happen overnight.”

A human chain was formed at Khun Khun Ji Girls PG College to promote voting for the upcoming municipal elections. The students appealed to elect a capable and effective local urban government by choosing the right candidate. They discussed the importance of voting and good leadership with the help of posters and held discussions at public places in the city. Similarly, St Joseph Group of Schools, staff and students organised an event to promote voting among the Lucknowites.

Please vote: DM

Under the voter awareness campaign, District Election Officer and District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar connected with the voters through a YouTube live session for the purpose of motivating people to vote and stay vigilant for their rights.

In his address he said, “Voter registration centers have been set up in tehsils and different educational Institutions of district and headquarter for the purpose of providing free, fair broadcast of information and on-line availability of voting facts, identity cards for the voters. Invaluable cooperation and suggestions are requested in the participation of a strong democracy from all the citizens of the district. Please do vote.”