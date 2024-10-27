Lucknowites run for fitness: Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Anurag Kashyap and others flag off

Fitness freak Lucknowites joined Lucknow Run event held in the state capital on Sunday morning. Organised in four categories of 21 km, 10 km, 05 km, and 03 km, the run saw participation of around 3,000 people. Lucknow Run being flagged off

Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha, Chief of Staff, Central Command, film-maker Anurag Kashyap, legislator Awanish Singh and bureaucrats Naveen Arora and Anil Sagar flagged off the run.

Lt Gen Chadha was also one of the participants who successfully completed the 10 km run.

Participant at the Lucknow Run

"We started the run six years back in 2019. Our objective is to promote the culture of sports in the city and also to raise awareness among Lucknowites about fitness and healthy lifestyle. It's heartening to see that runners not only from Lucknow but other cities and states are also taking part in this half marathon," says organiser Sarvesh Goel.

Awadh Narayan Yadav won the 21 km male run while Prem Lata Gupta won in the female category.

The winners of 21 and 10km run were given the trophy.