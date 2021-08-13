Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknowites to pay less for e-buses’ rides from Aug 15
lucknow news

Lucknowites to pay less for e-buses’ rides from Aug 15

Now, for up to the first 3km a passenger will have to pay ₹5 instead of the earlier ₹10, and ₹11 for up to 6km instead of ₹15
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
The fare of electricity-powered buses has been revised at par with CNG buses in Lucknow (Hindustan File Photo)

The Lucknow City Transport Services Limited, which runs the electric buses in the state capital, has announced the revised bus fares, to be effective from August 15.

According to a press statement issued by Lucknow City Transport Services Limited, fare of electricity-powered buses has been revised at par with CNG buses in Lucknow. Till now, electric buses had higher fares, but to promote its usage the charges for these buses have been reduced for one year. To encourage people to use electric buses more, state minister Ashutosh Tandon had on July 20 announced to reduce the bus fares.

Now, for upto first 3km a passenger will have to pay 5 instead of the earlier 10, and 11 for upto 6km instead of 15. For upto 25 km, the fare will be 32 instead of 35 earlier. The maximum fare will be 37 for over 25km instead of 47, the statement said.

There are 40 electric buses running on different routes and more buses will be on road in the coming weeks, it added.

