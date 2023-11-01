Lucknow’s 104-km outer ring road to be inaugurated in Dec, says Rajnath

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the 104-km outer ring road to be inaugurated in December would be a game changer for Lucknow and help reduce traffic jams in the city.

The minister said BrahMos missiles will be produced in Lucknow soon and the project will create jobs for people. (File Photo)

“The outer ring road being constructed around Lucknow will be inaugurated in December. Twelve flyovers are also ready while more have been approved. An elevated road will be built above Shaheed Path and the work of the other elevated road from Lucknow to Kanpur has already started. Lucknow has been included in the top 10 list of smart cities but it has to be taken further,” said the minister addressing a gathering of people at the Sneh Milan organized in Chowk.

He added: “Soon BrahMos missiles will also be produced in Lucknow. The project will create jobs for people. A library is being made in every assembly while one Kalyan Mandap is coming up in each of five assemblies, which will be ready at a cost of about ₹10 crore each.”

Talking about the Indian economy, he said India had jumped from 10th position in the world to fifth position and will soon become one of the top 3 economies of the world.

