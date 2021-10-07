Lucknow’s Aishbagh Ramleela begins today sans audiences

The historic Aishbagh Ramleela will start from Thursday with the worship of Lord Ganesha.

For the third consecutive year, nobody will be permitted to view the Ramleela being staged live, following Covid-19 protocols and keeping the safety of people in mind. However, it will be webcast, making it accessible all over the world, members of the organising committee said.

Last year, the Aishbagh Ramleela received more than 5 lakh views online. This year, more than seven highly advanced cameras will be used for the webcast, said Aditya Dwivedi, secretary, Aishbagh Ram Leela Committee.

“This year, the webcast will go live on our website, YouTube channel, and our Facebook page. The Ramleela will continue till Ravan Dahan on October 15. The programme will end on October 16 with the Raj Gaddi programme. All programmes will be webcast live and be held in the Tulsi Hall. Only Ravan Dahan will be held in the huge ground of Ramleela Bhawan. ”

Every alternate day, all artists, backstage staff and technical staff will undergo Coronavirus tests. The organisers have issued special passes to the technical staff which will be working for the webcast of the Ramleela. No one except staff and artists will be allowed to enter Tulsi Bhawan hall where the Ramleela would be staged.

The webcast is planned keeping in mind the presence of Lucknowites in countries like England, USA, Canada, Ireland, France and other European countries. Not only this, the dialogues, dances and enactments have been planned according to the liking of Lucknowites, Dwivedi said.