Lucknow’s cycle tracks go off track amid disrepair, encroachments

Built to offer cyclists a safer commute, Lucknow’s dedicated cycle tracks have fallen into disrepair. Broken stretches, illegal parking, encroachments and overgrown vegetation make them unusable. Even after years of deterioration, much of the city’s cycling infrastructure remains neglected, forcing many cyclists to ride alongside fast-moving traffic.

A cycle track lies damaged, obstructed and strewn with garbage in Gomti Nagar Extension, Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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A Hindustan Times ground survey found damaged and obstructed cycle tracks across several parts of Gomti Nagar and Gomti Nagar Extension. Near Dr B.R. Ambedkar Park towards Vipul Khand, broken surfaces and overgrown trees blocked the cycling lane, forcing riders to dismount and walk through several stretches.

The survey found that on the Vishal Khand to Manoj Pandey crossing stretch, parked cars and two-wheelers occupied the dedicated cycling lane, leaving little space for cyclists and effectively turning it into an informal parking area.

From Manoj Pandey crossing to Patrakarpuram, roadside vendors had taken over large portions of the track. Shoe-polishing stalls, lock-and-key repair kiosks and other makeshift businesses occupied the space meant for cyclists, forcing riders to merge with regular traffic.

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{{^usCountry}} Similar conditions were found in Gomti Nagar Extension near Sharda Apartments, where several sections of the track were cracked, blocked or hidden beneath damaged pavements and overgrown grass. Another stretch from Dayal Paradise Hotel to Biodiversity Park showed broken surfaces and multiple obstructions, making it unsuitable for cycling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similar conditions were found in Gomti Nagar Extension near Sharda Apartments, where several sections of the track were cracked, blocked or hidden beneath damaged pavements and overgrown grass. Another stretch from Dayal Paradise Hotel to Biodiversity Park showed broken surfaces and multiple obstructions, making it unsuitable for cycling. {{/usCountry}}

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Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the civic body would survey and repair damaged stretches maintained by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

A Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) official, requesting anonymity, said the cycle tracks in the Gomti Nagar Extension scheme are among civic assets proposed for transfer to the LMC. Joint inspections have already been completed as part of the handover process.

However, the proposed transfer has not resulted in maintenance on the ground. A cyclist said the poor condition of the tracks defeated the purpose of creating dedicated cycling lanes, forcing many commuters to use busy roads despite the safety risks.

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