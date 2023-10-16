Lucknow’s Durga Puja gets bigger, more magnificent

LUCKNOW: Niloy Mitra, a famous sculptor and idol maker in Talkatora area of Lucknow is working at breakneck speed along with his eight workers from Kolkata, giving final touches to over 50-60 orders of idols. Navratri began on Sunday and Durga idols will be installed in Puja Pandals on Panchami (fifth day). Formal puja of the idols will begin on shashthi (sixth day).

An artist in Lucknow’s Talkatora area giving final touches to the idol of Goddess Durga on Mahalaya which marks the beginning of the festival. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Mitra’s work was started by his father decades back with only two orders. Today he has orders for most of the big pandals in the city for which he has to employ eight workers from Kolkata every year for over three months to meet the demand.

“We only started with two orders when I was very young, today the orders haves certainly shot up. It is all God’s grace. It definitely shows that Durga Puja is being celebrated in the city on a much bigger scale than before,” said Mitra, a graduate from Arts College, Lucknow University.

Like Niloy, his cousin Robin Mitra, 21, too has got about 50-60 orders, including those of idols as tall as 11 feet for the Nadarganj Puja and 9 feet tall for Model House Durga Puja. He too has employed 10 workers from Kolkata.

The Mitra duo’s basements are occupied by over hundreds of idols which are getting their final shapes as they are to be installed at durga pandals of the city within the next few days.

Like the Mitras, Sujeet Pal, another famous sculptor, now takes no more than 25 orders every year, after a prolific tradition of three generations of idol makers taking orders from puja committees in and around Lucknow.

The Pals work with a team of three sculptors who travel from Bahraich and some painters who come from Kolkata. They have created idols for Rabindra Palli and Bandhu Mahal this year, like the previous years, and even create idols for pujas in Lakhimpur Kheri and Barabanki.

Puja expanded from 1 to over 250 celebrations

The sculptors and the puja committees believe that the Durga Puja festivity is picking up at a fast pace in the city, especially after the pandemic and many new and old Puja Pandals have added to a resplendent celebration in the city. People even from outside the Bengali community enthusiastically take part in the celebrations.

With only one Puja in the city in 1914, started in Bengali Club, today the number has increased to over 250 registered big and small pandals in the city.

According to the registration of Durga Puja with Lucknow police in 2022, 121 pandals and 133 non-pandals were to be established throughout the city. A total of 54 Raamlilas and 55 Ravaan Dahans were also held.

“Earlier, Durga Puja meant visiting only a few pandals in the city. Now, pandals are everywhere,” said Dimple Dutta, secretary of Rabindra Palli Durga Puja Committee.

Tuhin Banjerjee, administrator of Trans-Gomti Durga Puja Committee in Aliganj said, “It has now scaled up, though we are still behind Kolkata.”

“We are also getting demands from various small pujas being organised in apartments unlike earlier days,” said Abhijeet Biswas, another idol maker and a sculptor.

“Many people from the Bengali community have recently migrated to the city for jobs and other purposes. This has given rise to many small scale pujas being organised by societies and apartment dwellers,” said Tapan Mukherjee, president, Sunrise Durga Puja Committee, in Sunrise Apartment on Kanpur Road

Employment for artists

As Durga Puja has picked up over the years, save the two years of muted celebration due to Covid, thousands of artists from West Bengal are coming into the city for different kind of work, including idol makers, pandal makers, dhakis priests and others. As many as 45-50 workers are working at a Pandal on Jail road, 20 in Rabindra Palli, 50 from Midnapore, West Bengal in Jankipuram sector F and 20 in Sahara Estate. Likewise, most of the Pandals in the city have employed labourers from UP and West Bengal. “We come here every year as we get paid more here besides food and lodging,” said a Kolkata-based idol maker Monojit Pal and his co-worker Gopal Pramanik at Talkatora.

