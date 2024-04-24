Lucknow’s Indira flyover shut again for a month of repairs

Residents of Mahanagar and Nishatganj are in for a tough month, at least, as Indira flyover – connecting Nishatganj crossing to IT crossing – will be shut for repairs from Wednesday. Indira flyover that connects Nishatganj crossing to IT crossing will be shut from Wednesday for repair work . (HT Photo)

According to the traffic department, the flyover will not be in operation till May 23. It is a crucial transit point along the route spanning the Nishatganj railway crossing.

Last year too, the flyover was shut for over a month for repairs after it developed multiple cracks.

With repair work to ensue soon, the traffic department has chalked out diversions in the area. “Traffic coming from IT intersection to Nishatganj will either take a left before climbing the flyover, towards Mahanagar Railway Crossing, or, by turning right from Channi Lal intersection towards Gol Market intersection,” a press note read.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Nishatganj towards the IT intersection will be able to reach their destination via the right service lane of Gol Market, Nishatganj Overbridge in front of Fatima Hospital.

Diversions for nominations

Traffic will remain diverted in multiple places due to the nomination process for Lok Sabha elections proposed to be done at the district magistrate’s office. The diversion will remain in place from April 26 to May 3.

“Buses, heavy vehicles and small vehicles going from Qaiserbagh bus stand towards Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly will not be able to go towards Chakbast Road from Qaiserbagh Bus Stand, rather these vehicles will go from Qaiserbagh Bus Stand to CMO intersection, Residency Tiraha.

Likewise, vehicles going towards Barabanki, Faizabad, and Gorakhpur from the Qaiserbagh Bus Stand will not be able to go towards Chakbast Road but via the Ashok Lat intersection to the left Parivartan intersection.

Similarly, vehicles going from Qaiserbagh Bus Stand towards Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kanpur will not be able to go towards Chakbast, but via Ashok Lat intersection via Burlington intersection.