Lucknow's Janeshwar Misra Park to get toy train
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:11 PM IST
Janeshwar Misra Park is Asia’s largest park. (deepak gupta/ht)

Soon, visitors to the Janeshwar Misra Park will also be able to enjoy a toy train ride and laser show at Asia’s biggest park.

At the fifth board meeting of the Janeshwar Misra Park on Thursday it was decided to start toy-train service in the park.

Commissioner Ranjan Kumar, LDA vice chairman Abhishek Prakash and other board members were present.

A budget of 11.70 crore for maintenance, security, management and other heads was approved at the meeting. Commissioner informed that the union government will make available the train free of cost. It was also decided at the meeting that soon a laser show will also start at the park.

The board members also took the decision to plant 20,000 saplings in the park. Out of this, 15,000 will be fruit-bearing saplings. As the park is spread into 376 acres, it was decided in the meeting to divide it into two parts for better management.

