Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow’s month-long Banda Mangal celebration concludes
lucknow news

Lucknow’s month-long Banda Mangal celebration concludes

Bhandaras, held all over Lucknow for five Tuesdays and Saturdays over May and June, came to an end as the month-long Bada Mangal concluded on Tuesday
Devotees at the Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 09:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bhandaras, held all over Lucknow for five Tuesdays and Saturdays over May and June, came to an end as the month-long Bada Mangal concluded on Tuesday.

Thousands of devotees thronged temples and Bhandaras dotting the city to sample the Prasad, which usually includes Puri and Sabzi. Compared to the last three weeks, temples saw an increase in the number of devotees as they made their last visit for the month of Jeshtha.

According to the Mandir committee, around five lakh people visited the historic Aliganj temple on the last day. Over 6,000 people were catered to in the Bhandara and Sharbat was distributed from numerous stalls within the temple grounds all through the day, said Rakesh Dixit, manager, Purana Hanuman Mandir, Aliganj.

“Because it is one of the oldest in the city, crowds sometimes become uncontrollable. The rush is also due to the fair held outside the temple, which will conclude with this Bada Mangal,” said Dixit.

A member of the Mandir committee, Hanuman Setu Temple said, “On the first Mangal, we estimated that over 50-60 thousand devotees visited the temple premises. Usually, on the last Mangal, the number climbs by 10% and continuing by that pattern, it is projected to reach 70,000, especially in the evening.”

RELATED STORIES

“We estimate the number of people on the basis of the sale of laddus; this time, more than 50,000 laddus have been made to be sold,” the member said. “It is incredibly pleasing to see so many devotees returning after a two-year hiatus. We are fully prepared to handle the rush at the final minute because we have double-checked the administration and Covid SOPs,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP