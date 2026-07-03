Lucknow’s new weekend escape: Niyamatpur eco-tourism hub nears completion

LUCKNOW Escaping the city’s hustle and bustle will soon take less than an hour for residents of the state capital. Located just 45 km from Lucknow, the Niyamatpur forest in Barabanki is being rapidly developed into Uttar Pradesh’s newest eco-tourism destination. Promising a serene retreat featuring dense forests, soothing bird calls and immersive biodiversity walks, the site is gearing up to welcome visitors during the next eco-tourism season.

The destination will also feature a Nature Haat, landscaped selfie points, clean public amenities, a grand entrance gateway and a newly constructed overbridge across a seasonal forest stream, improving accessibility while preserving the area’s natural landscape. (Sourced)

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Officials said nearly 95% of the ₹52.50-lakh project has been completed. Developed as a low-impact eco-tourism destination, the project aims to combine recreation with conservation by allowing visitors to experience nature while promoting biodiversity protection and responsible tourism.

At the heart of the project is a 2-km nature trail that meanders through the forest, offering visitors an opportunity to explore its rich biodiversity on foot. Interpretive signboards installed along the route will showcase native tree species, explain their ecological significance and highlight the role they play in sustaining the forest ecosystem.

The destination will also feature a Nature Haat, landscaped selfie points, clean public amenities, a grand entrance gateway and a newly constructed overbridge across a seasonal forest stream, improving accessibility while preserving the area’s natural landscape. Officials said the infrastructure has been carefully planned to ensure visitors enjoy the forest without compromising its ecological integrity.

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{{^usCountry}} Director-general (tourism) Vedpati Mishra said the project reflects the state’s vision of promoting sustainable, community-driven tourism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director-general (tourism) Vedpati Mishra said the project reflects the state’s vision of promoting sustainable, community-driven tourism. {{/usCountry}}

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“UP is committed to giving eco-tourism a new identity by developing nature-based destinations in a sustainable manner. The Niyamatpur project will provide visitors with a safe and memorable experience amid nature while creating new livelihood opportunities for local communities. Our objective is to strike a balance between tourism development, environmental conservation and community participation,” he said.

Divisional forest officer, Barabanki, Akash Deep Badhawan, said the project has been envisioned as a model for conservation-led tourism.

“The nature trail, overbridge, interpretation signages and other visitor facilities have been designed to help people experience the forest while learning about its biodiversity and ecological importance,” he said.

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Officials said the remaining work is in its final stages and the site is expected to open to the public during the next eco-tourism season.