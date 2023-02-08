Lucknow’s scrap installations: Depicting city’s culture, adorning crossings

Surrounding the Reduce, Recycle and Reuse idea, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has taken the initiative to create items from scrap to decorate the city in preparation for the upcoming Global Investor Summit and G20 events.

As many as 35 benches made from plastic waste have been set up at GIS venue at Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow. Additionally, LMC has used iron and various other metal scrap and waste material to make and set up 17 decorative items like crocodiles, peacocks, women and various hand movements of Kathak, airplanes, etc at strategic crossings of the city with the message of ‘save the environment’.

A crocodile made of scrap iron pipes and other iron items has been installed at the Samtamulak crossing in Gomti Nagar, along with an iron airplane. Similarly, a peacock was placed near the CM’s house. Men in yoga poses have appeared near Janeshwar Mishra Park.

“These installations have been made with scrap from unused iron, scrap vehicles which have been lying for decades at the LMC yard. UP-based start-ups and local artists were roped in to make these beautiful items representing Lucknow’s culture,” said Indrajeet Singh, Lucknow municipal commissioner. “The idea is to make the best use out of scrap,” he added.