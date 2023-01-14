Luckow auto drivers demand fare revision

Lucknow Auto-rickshaw Three-wheeler Sangh (LARTS) has demanded a revision in the fare of passengers.

“The present fares are in place since 2014 and haven’t been revised while the running/operational cost of vehicles has gone up manifold. The CNG price too went up between 2014 from ₹49.76 to ₹98.96 in 2023 per kilogram. In fact, the running cost per kilometre was ₹4.69 in 2014 and at present it is ₹9.81,” said Prabhat Kumar Dixit, president LARTS.

In a letter to the principal secretary, transport, LARTS stated the rise in running cost and demanded a revision in passenger fare. “The CNG auto-rickshaw runs 100 kms in a day and about 2,500 kms in a month as the vehicle is used 25 days a month,” said Dixit.

“We propose that the passengers be asked to pay ₹25 for the first two-kilometres and thereafter ₹12 for each additional kilometre,” said Dixit in the letter. He also said that the night charges can be 25% more and waiting charges ₹2 per minute.

LARTS shared the fare being charged in other metros of the country and that are higher than those in Lucknow. In Bhubaneshwar, the charge for the first three kilometres is ₹50, in Kolkata, the fare for the first two kilometres is ₹25.

