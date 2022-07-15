Lulu Mall in Lucknow lodges FIR against unidentified people for offering namaz

A massive controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh after some people allegedly offered namaz inside the premises of a newly-opened mall in Lucknow, forcing the management of the Lulu mall to lodge an FIR against the unidentified people on Thursday night at Sushant Golf City police station for obstructing visitors.

The mall was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and was opened for visitors on Monday.

Police said a video went viral on social media in which a group of people were seen offering namaz inside the mall on Tuesday.

The mall administration said an internal inquiry found that no staff members were involved in the incident.

The police said the FIR was lodged under sections 153 A(1) (promoting enmity by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting religion or reli­gious beliefs), 341 (wrongfully restraining any person) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage of the mall to identify and trace the people involved in the act.

“One Shishir Chaturvedi from Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has lodged a complaint regarding the reading of namaz at Lulu Mall. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation,” Ajay Pratap Singh, station in-charge of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, told ANI.