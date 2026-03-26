Mafia, mosquitoes have gone underground in 9 years: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that “mafia and mosquitoes have gone underground” over the past nine years, highlighting improvements in law and order and public health in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a ground-breaking ceremony in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (HT)

He was addressing a gathering at Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur afterperforming the ground-breaking ceremony for a 144-bed girls’ hostel at MMMUT, to be built under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding at a cost of ₹13.67 crore.

“You wanted treatment for encephalitis, but the double engine government eradicated encephalitis. We spoke of relief from the mafia. Uttar Pradesh is now free from mafia and riots. Festivals are being celebrated not under the shadow of nuisance but with enthusiasm and fervour,” the chief minister said at the MMMUT event.

He also indicated that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam could be implemented before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The Act provides for one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies.

Adityanath stated that women’s workforce participation in Uttar Pradesh has increased threefold over the past nine years, rising from around 12% before 2017 to over 36% . He attributed this growth to improved safety, dignity, and opportunities for women.

“A society’s standard of security is reflected when women can step out of their homes without fear for work and education. The efforts made after 2017 are visible to everyone,” he said.

Emphasising the need to curb gender-based discrimination, the chief minister said such bias hampers the pace of development.

In a light-hearted quip, Adityanath remarked that the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat could be reserved for women in the future.

He added that the government is constructing working women’s hostels in major cities to encourage participation in education and employment.

“Providing such facilities is necessary so that daughters feel safe, respected, and move towards self-reliance,” he said.

He also claimed that diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis have been effectively controlled and reiterated that both “mafia and mosquitoes” have been pushed underground during his tenure.

The chief minister also inaugurated a cyber forensic research laboratory built at a cost of ₹4.67 crore and distributed research excellence awards to faculty members and students.

Adityanath noted that Uttar Pradesh had only two Grade-1 forensic science laboratories before 2017, but now has 12, with six more under construction. He added that each district now has two mobile forensic labs and a dedicated cyber police station. A world-class forensic science institute has also been established in Lucknow to train skilled professionals.

Referring to recent legal reforms, he said that under the new criminal laws, forensic evidence has been made mandatory in cases involving punishment of more than seven years. “Without forensic evidence, criminals may escape,” he said.

Calling Uttar Pradesh’s population a “demographic dividend,” the chief minister said the government is focusing on skill development and connecting youth with technology and industry.

He further announced that the state is working on two Centres of Excellence for green hydrogen energy, with MMMUT selected as one of the locations. He also highlighted initiatives in artificial intelligence, robotics, fintech, agri-tech, and defence manufacturing.

Comparing the situation before 2017 with the present, Adityanath said that families earlier used to send their daughters outside the state for education due to safety concerns. “Today, daughters are studying and working within the state,” he said.

He said the government plans to further boost female employment through expanded skill training, industrial job creation, and enhanced support for women-led enterprises.

Minister for technical education Ashish Singh Patel and officials were also present at the event.