Magh Mela: Yogi Adityanath says safety of devotees govt’s top priority

A day before the start of the Magh Mela, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday evening said the safety, convenience, and smooth conduct of events for devotees are the state government’s top priority and negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said no boatman and hotel should charge arbitrary amounts from devotees. (FILE PHOTO)

He was reviewing the security and other arrangements in view of the upcoming festivals and the Magh Mela at a high-level meeting where he said all senior officers should inspect the fairgrounds and instruct their subordinate officers and employees to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.

He instructed officials of all major districts associated with the Magh Mela, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Hapur (Garhmukteshwar), Mathura-Vrindavan, Farrukhabad, and Shahjahanpur, to ensure smooth movement of devotees, cleanliness of ghats and temple premises, uninterrupted power supply, changing rooms for women, control rooms and easy entry and exit arrangements in the fair area.

Considering the estimated arrival of 15 to 25 lakh devotees in Prayagraj on Paush Purnima on Saturday, he directed that adequate arrangements should be made for hospitals, medical staff and ambulances. The administration must ensure that no female devotee faces any inconvenience or fear, he said.

No boatman and hotel should charge arbitrary amounts from devotees, he said.

Meanwhile, directing strict action against land-grabbing mafia and anti-social elements, the CM said no laxity will be tolerated at any level.

He instructed the PWD to identify land for permanent helipads near district headquarters, circuit houses, and tehsil and block headquarters.