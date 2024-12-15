Menu Explore
Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj receive 10.46 crore for development

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 16, 2024 05:02 AM IST

PRAYAGRAJ As preparations ramp up for Mahakumbh-2025, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and six Nagar Panchayats have received over 10.46 crore from the state government to carry out developmental projects.

The funds, part of 2% of the stamp duty collected in the first quarter of the current financial year, have been distributeded (Sourced)

The funds, part of 2% of the stamp duty collected in the first quarter of the current financial year, have been distributed to municipal bodies across the state, including Prayagraj, according to officials.

The directorate of urban local bodies, Uttar Pradesh, has allocated 359.56 crore to urban bodies, encompassing Municipal Corporations, Nagar Palikas, and Nagar Panchayats.

In Prayagraj district, these funds have been earmarked for the Municipal Corporation and Nagar Panchayats in Shankargarh, Handia, Lal Gopalganj, Phulpur, Jhunsi, and Koraon. Confirming the allocation, PMC’s chief finance officer RK Sharma stated, “A total of 10.46 crore has been sanctioned for the district’s municipal bodies, enabling them to undertake necessary development work.”

The PMC’s engineering department is set to prepare a detailed work plan under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg. “The focus will be on addressing the city’s priority needs using these funds,” added Sharma.

