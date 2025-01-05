Mahakumbh 2025 to be showcased at tourism fairs in Spain, Germany

: In a major initiative to position Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination, the Yogi government is set to showcase the state’s tourism offerings at the international tourism trade fairs to be held at Madrid in Spain and at Berlin in Germany. Mahakumbh-2025 will be held in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26. (HT photo)

During these global events, Mahakumbh-2025, set to be held in Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26, will be presented as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, highlighting its spiritual, historical, and cultural significance, said officials aware of the move.

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has meticulously prepared to present this grandeur on the global stage, ensuring maximum visibility at both international fairs. The global outreach will invite people from across the world to experience this magnificent event while also showcasing other diverse tourism offerings and special attractions of Uttar Pradesh, they added.

“We have been promoting Mahakumbh-2025 across the world widely since last year including in Berlin, Germany and Dubai, United Arab Emirates besides in London, the UK and San Francisco, US. Recently we did so in Tokyo as well. Now we would do so in Spain too,” said Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary (tourism and culture), U.P. and director general, U.P. Tourism.

The tourism fairs will feature thematic grand pavilions focusing on Mahakumbh-2025 and Uttar Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy. A 40-square-metre pavilion will be constructed at the International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR) scheduled from January 24 to 28 in Madrid, Spain, displaying the tourism attractions of Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, another 40-square metre pavilion will be set up at the ITB Berlin Fair, which will take place from March 4 to 6, 2025. Even though by this fair, the Mahakumbh would conclude but it would still be highlighted along with other U.P. destinations.

To maximise global engagement, VVIP lounges will be constructed at both fairs, facilitating business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sessions. Promotional materials will be made available in multiple languages, including English and local European languages, to ensure wider outreach.

In addition to promoting Uttar Pradesh as ‘Brand UP’, the land of Buddha and Sanatan faith, discussions will be held with key stakeholders from major tourist sectors and prospective investors to attract foreign investment for the state’s favourable environment, said officials.

Engagement will also be established with various tourism sector representatives, including tour operators from host countries and neighbouring regions. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage will be highlighted alongside the promotion of ODOP (One District One Product) items and other traditional products from the state.