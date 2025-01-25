Mahakumbh feels complete with your arrival: CM Yogi to Sringeri Peeth Shankaracharya

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath met and felicitated Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Vidhushekhar Bharti Ji Maharaj of Sringeri Peetham during his visit here on Saturday. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath meeting Shankaracharya Jagadguru Shri Vidhushekhar Bharti Ji Maharaj of Sringeri Peetham. (HT photo)

“It is a matter of immense pride that the revered Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham has graced Prayagraj with his presence. The Mahakumbh feels complete with your arrival,” Yogi Adityanath said. In a traditional southern welcome, the CM was presented with a coconut, symbolising the Kumbh. In return, he draped a shawl over the Shankaracharya and offered him fruits as a gesture of respect.

Yogi said Sringeri Peetham Shankaracharya’s formal participation in Mahakumbh after a long gap has significantly enhanced its grandeur. “Your five-day stay is a blessing for us. The state government and district administration are deeply grateful for your presence, which adds immense value to making the Mahakumbh grand and divine.”

The CM also briefed the Shankaracharya about the arrangements for Mahakumbh, the participation of sadhus and the global attendance expected at the mega event. The Shankaracharya also shared insights about tradition of Dakshin Peeth, mentioning that 48 years ago, his Guru’s Guru had visited to take a sacred dip during Amavasya in Kumbh.

However, it was after 150 years that a Shankaracharya from the South was formally participating in Mahakumbh. He informed the Chief Minister that during his 5-day stay, he would engage in ‘Shastrartha’ (intellectual debate) and take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Amavasya along with other Shankaracharyas.

In response, the CM invited the Shankaracharya to hold a ‘Shastrartha Sabha’ and deliver a discourse during his visit to Kashi. The Shankaracharya graciously agreed to this and also consented to participate in a programme at the Annapurna temple.

Earlier, CM Yogi visited the ashram of Shri Kalyan Seva Ashram, Amarkantak in Sector 19 where he met Sadgurudev Baba Kalyan Das Ji Maharaj for a personal discussion.