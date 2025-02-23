Mahakumbh united over half of world’s Sanatan Dharma followers: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said 62 crore devotees, which was more than half of the followers of Sanatan Dharma, had taken a dip in the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in the Mahakumbh Mela area on Sunday. (HT)

Addressing religious leaders and sadhus here, he said there was no other belief, religion or sect in the world that could gather such a large number of people to express their faith. “Mahakumbh is a symbol of divinity and the vastness of Sanatan Dharma,” he maintained.

The chief minister said his government was committed to providing grandeur to every event related to Sanatan Dharma. “We will work with full devotion and dedication for any event related to Sanatan Dharma so that it can touch new heights of success.”

Earlier, the CM reached the camp of Satua Baba Peeth of Vishnuswami sect, where he met Mahamandaleshwar Santoshacharya ‘Satua Baba’. After this, he went to the camp of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth and received blessings from Shankaracharya Shankar Vijayendra Saraswati.

There, he offered floral tributes to the statue of former Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Peeth.

Adityanath praised Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth and said the tradition of this revered Peeth had played an important role in the growth of Sanatan Dharma. He said that whenever Sanatan Dharma faced any crisis, Kanchi Peeth came forward and resolved it. The CM added, so far, 62 crore devotees had taken a dip in the Sangam and this number would grow.

The Shankaracharya commended the CM for the grand Mahakumbh arrangements and also for restoring the ancient name of Prayagraj city.

He said every Kumbh gave direction to the nation, and described Mahakumbh as the Kumbh of unity and called it Advaita Kumbh.

‘Gadge Maharaj promoted edu, cleanliness wherever he went’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying homage to Gadge Maharaj at a function in Sector 1 here, said the latter was a pioneer of social justice, who gave a new direction to the society by creating widespread public awareness against casteism, superstition and uncleanliness.

The function was organised on the 149th birth anniversary of the noted ascetic and social reformer.

The CM said Gadge Maharaj was a source of inspiration for bringing awareness and reform in society. “Wherever he went, he gave the message of education and cleanliness through kirtan and inspired the people towards cleanliness by keeping a broom with him.” The CM said that Sant Gadge used to say that God resides only where there is cleanliness. Taking this message forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ on October 2, 2014, which has become a global movement today, CM Yogi said.

Adityanath said the 150th birth anniversary of the Sant, which would fall next year, would be celebrated in a grander manner.

