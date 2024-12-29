Menu Explore
Mahakumbh: UP police set up seven-tier security ring

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Dec 29, 2024 09:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Police has established a seven-tier security system for Mahakumbh-2025, deploying 10,000 personnel, checkpoints, and temporary stations to ensure safety.

With a view to providing foolproof security to pilgrims and facilitate their safe return home from Mahakumbh-2025, a robust seven-tier security circle has been established by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Policemen checking a vehicle entering mela area in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
Policemen checking a vehicle entering mela area in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

Sharing this information with media persons, Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gauba on Sunday said the district police will play a crucial role in it, handling the outer cordon of the mela area. To strengthen the outer cordon, the Prayagraj police have expanded their infrastructure and personnel, setting up temporary police stations and checkpoints in both urban and rural areas, say officials aware of the move.

Additionally, the presence of PAC, NDRF, central armed police forces, bomb detection and disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams will also be ensured. During the mela, police forces will also be kept in reserve for the city and rural areas, aside from the mela grounds, to maintain order and security, they added.

The police commissioner said 13 temporary police stations and 23 checkpoints were being established. In addition, paramilitary forces and other security personnel will also be deployed.

Around 10,000 police personnel will be stationed across both urban and rural areas of Prayagraj, he added. Gauba said designated routes to and from Mahakumbh mela have been identified, with temporary stations and checkpoints established, along with additional security forces to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of pilgrims.

Furthermore, 8 zones and 18 sectors have been created, each managed by senior officers of the ranks of additional superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police.

