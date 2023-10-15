Mahakumbh-2025: 6.33 crore released for SRN, MD Eye hospitals in Prayagraj

With a view to boosting medical and health services in Sangam city as part of the preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025, the state government has released a budget of over ₹6.33 crore for six projects of MLN Medical College, Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital and Manohar Das Eye Hospital. The mega religious fair will be held on the Sangam banks in Prayagraj. (HT file)

“The sanctioned funds have been released in full in the first instalment itself,” said Mahakumbh mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand. Officials said ₹59.30 lakh has been released for setting up a modular kitchen in Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, ₹10.83 lakh for widening of road at SRN main gate and utility shifting of 250 KVA generator, over ₹2.66 crore for constructing a waiting room, registration counter, main gate and security cabin at Manohar Das Eye Hospital.

Besides, ₹51.30 lakh has been released for setting up a modern kitchen, ₹48.37 lakh for main gate, security room, bathroom in Moti Lal Nehru Medical College campus as well as over ₹1.97 crore has been sanctioned and released for constructing a guest house.

The Mahakumbh mela officer said the work will be also started soon. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has started the works of Mahakumbh-2025 for which the funds have been sanctioned and released to it. In this sequence, tenders have been issued for the widening of 11 roads.

These roads include Naini Kharkoni to Arail, Jhunsi bus stand to Ganga river, SRN to Mahatma Gandhi Marg, ADM Colony in Naini to Arail turning, Old Yamuna Bridge to Leprosy Mission Crossing, ADM turning in Naini to ADM Colony, road from Jhunsi Katra to bus stand.

Similarly, tenders have been issued for the work on roads from Prayagraj Mirzapur road to COD Chheoki, widening of road near the old Yamuna Bridge, Shantipuram Sector 1 and Andawa to Sahson road. PDA vice-chairman Arvind Kumar Chauhan said preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 have been intensified. “After issuing the tenders, now the work will be undertaken at a fast pace,” he added.

