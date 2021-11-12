Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mahamana’s thoughts will continue to inspire nation: Shah
lucknow news

Mahamana’s thoughts will continue to inspire nation: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya on his death anniversary in Varanasi
Union home minister Amit Shah pays tribute to Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya on his death anniversary in Varanasi (HT photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 10:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the thoughts of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya (1861-1946), who fought for equality and social justice throughout his life, will continue to inspire the nation for a long time.

Shah, who reached Varanasi on a two-day tour of east UP, visited Lanka area here soon after his arrival and paid tribute to Mahamana, the founder of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), on his death anniversary.

“I paid tributes to Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya ji at Banaras Hindu University on his death anniversary,” he tweeted later. “Considering education as an infallible weapon for the progress of the nation, the thoughts of Malaviya ji, who fought for equality and social justice throughout his life, will continue to inspire the nation for a long time,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP