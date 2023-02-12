Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow

Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow

lucknow news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:04 AM IST

A Maharashtra based fraudster was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from a Lucknow hotel on Friday night

Maharashtra fraudster held from Lucknow (File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A Maharashtra based fraudster was arrested by UP Special Task Force (STF) from a Lucknow hotel on Friday night. The accused was putting up in the Lucknow hotel for the past few days to evade arrest by Maharashtra police, STF officials said.

In a press release issued to confirm the arrest, the STF officials shared that the accused was identified as Gujarat resident Madhusudan Rathi. They said the accused was wanted in a fraud case lodged against him in Thane district of Maharashtra in January.

The STF officials shared that the arrest was made from outside a hotel in Vibhav Khand, Gomtinagar and subsequently handed over to the Maharashtra police, who have taken the accused to Maharashtra after securing transit remand from the local court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP