Main accused in fatal assault case in Lucknow arrested; hunt on for others

Police on Saturday arrested the main accused in the murder of a 26-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by a group in the PGI area and later succumbed to injuries on Friday, officials said.

The accused was taken into custody immediately after his discharge from the hospital. (For representation)

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The accused, identified as Akhilesh Rawat, 38, was arrested after being discharged from the KGMU Trauma Centre, where he was undergoing treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during the same clash, police said. He has been sent to judicial custody.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday in Sarthuwa village under the PGI police station limits. Abhishek Rawat was allegedly called to the village by Akhilesh and attacked with sharp-edged weapons, sticks and an iron spatula by a group of assailants over an old rivalry. He later died during treatment.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Pushpa Rawat, against eight named accused and several unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder and unlawful assembly, said ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli.

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{{^usCountry}} “During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and other electronic evidence and questioned local residents before tracing Akhilesh Rawat,” the ADCP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and other electronic evidence and questioned local residents before tracing Akhilesh Rawat,” the ADCP said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the accused was taken into custody immediately after his discharge from the hospital.

According to police, Akhilesh told interrogators that the attack stemmed from an old enmity between the two sides and that the confrontation escalated into a violent assault in which the victim sustained fatal injuries.

Police said raids were underway to arrest the remaining accused named in the FIR. Investigators are also examining the specific role of each accused in the assault based on eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage and forensic evidence.

Police records show that Akhilesh Rawat has been booked in multiple criminal cases in the past, including those related to robbery, rioting, assault and criminal intimidation.

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