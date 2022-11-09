Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Mainpuri by-poll result to determine future course of U.P. politics'

lucknow news
Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:47 AM IST

President of Pragati Sheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) Shivpal Yadav hinted that negotiations were going on between the PSP-L and Samajwadi Party for jointly contesting the election to save the prestigious seat.

Shivpal Yadav blamed his nephew and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav for being surrounded with opportunists (Pic for representation)
ByHT Corresponent

GORAKHPUR President of Pragati Sheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) Shivpal Yadav said here on Tuesday that the result of Mainpuri by-election would determine the future course of action in Uttara Pradesh politics.

Yadav, who was here to take part in a blanket distribution programme organised at the party office in Mohaddipur, told media persons that the PSP-L was the original Samajwadi Party. He said that he would not make big announcements but hinted towards a big change in the political scenario.

Yadav also blamed his nephew and Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav for being surrounded with opportunists.

Evading a direct reply to a question on his support to possible BJP candidate Aparna Yadav in the Mainpuri by- election, Shivpal Yadav said, “Let the time come.” He hinted that negotiations were going on between the PSP-L and Samajwadi Party for jointly contesting the election to save the prestigious seat.

