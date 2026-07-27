Ayodhya , Preparations are being made for major changes in the security and darshan arrangements at the Ram temple here in view of the likely heavy crowd during the Sawan Jhula Mela and Kanwar Yatra in Ayodhya.

Major changes in security, darshan arrangements at Ram temple likely ahead of Kanwar Yatra

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According to administrative sources, from August 8-11 and August 23-28, entry into the temple complex without a pass for ordinary devotees may be prohibited. If the crowd becomes too large, darshan at all six sub-temples in the parkota may also be temporarily stopped, while the option of extending the duration of Ram Lalla darshan has also been kept open.

The administration estimates that 10 to 15 lakh devotees may reach Ayodhya during the Sawan festival.

Even on normal days, a footfall of two to three lakh devotees daily is being anticipated during August.

The highest crowd of Kanwariya pilgrims is expected on August 10, the second Monday of Sawan, sources said.

Under the proposed arrangement, only pass holders will be allowed entry to Sapt Mandapam and Kuber Navratna Tila. Under the general darshan arrangement currently in force, 1,500 passes are issued in separate two-hour slots. These passes are made online through the official website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

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{{^usCountry}} Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said that the number of CCTV cameras is being increased during the festival. A public address system, additional lighting arrangements, pilgrim facilitation centres, lost-and-found centres, additional police force, PAC and water police will be deployed across the entire area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said that the number of CCTV cameras is being increased during the festival. A public address system, additional lighting arrangements, pilgrim facilitation centres, lost-and-found centres, additional police force, PAC and water police will be deployed across the entire area. {{/usCountry}}

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The security at Saryu ghats and major temples Nageshwarnath, Ksheereshwarnath, Hanumangarhi and Kanak Bhawan will also be strengthened.

Superintendent of Police for the Ram temple, Vijay Shankar Mishra, said that arrangements remain unchanged for now, but route diversions and other restrictions will be implemented according to the crowd.

Security review meetings have already been held under the chairmanship of DIG Ayodhya range Somen Barma, while the final security roadmap will be approved in a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Suraksha Samanvay Samiti.

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The district administration said that the Ram temple has the capacity to facilitate darshan for about two lakh devotees daily. If a larger crowd gathers, devotees will be allowed darshan in a phased manner through regulated routes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.