Major fire breaks out at Aminabad, six rescued
Property worth several lakh was gutted in a major fire that broke out at a three-storey commercial-cum-residential building on the crowded Gwyne road of Aminabad area here on Friday afternoon. Six members of a family were stuck on the third floor during the incident, and they were rescued by putting a ladder from an adjacent building.
Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak visited the site and assured people, who suffered the loss in the incident, of the necessary help and proper enquiry into the incident.
A local said that the building housed a stationary shop and a marriage card shop and godown on two floors while a family of the building owner Mohammed Wasim stays on the third floor.
Locals said that the fire broke out after sparking in the electric pole at around 11am following which plastic hoardings put up on the building caught fire and subsequently it spread all over the building.
They said as many as 12 fire tenders took around three hours to douse the flames and rescue the family. The incident caused panic in the entire locality and the traffic on the busy Gwyne road was interrupted for over five hours, they added.
In the incident, three vehicles including a two-wheeler, a tempo and a car were also completely reduced to ashes. The adjoining buildings were vacated during the rescue operation.
Yogi roots for smart villages, seeks majority for BJP in UP Legislative Council
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath spoke about smart villages as he listed the Bharatiya Janata Party government's rural outreach initiatives as he connected virtually with mayors, chairmen of nagar palikas, gram pradhans and all councillors on Friday. Yogi Adityanath said his government has envisaged developing smart villages. He sought the representatives' cooperation in ensuring a BJP sweep in the UP Legislative Council election for the local authorities' seats.
Chandigarh will remain joint capital of Punjab, Haryana: Khattar
On a day the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the city will remain the joint capital of both states. He also hailed the Union government's move to make central service rules applicable on employees of the union territory and accused the Punjab government of misleading people over the issue.
Constitute special teams under Mission Shakti in each district for safety of women: ACS (home)
The district magistrates and superintendents of police of all the 75 districts will constitute special teams for the security of the women for the state-wide Mission Shakti drive launching on Friday. In a letter to all the divisional commissioners, ADG zone, police commissioners, DIG range, district magistrates and superintendents of police, additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, the first phase of the Mission Shakti will commence on April 2.
Covid-19: MP logs 27 cases, no fresh death; active tally at 140
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,137 on Friday after detection of 27 new cases, while no fresh death due to the disease was registered in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 0.01 from 0.06 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count increased by 23 to touch 10,30,263, leaving the state with 140 active cases, the official informed.
Dehu administration bans sale of meat and fish
Anyone selling fish and meat in the village of Dehu will be fined up to ₹25,000, a circular issued by the Nagar Panchayat on April 1, has stated. Dehu is an important pilgrimage site in Maharashtra and is the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, one of the state's renowned poet-saint who lived in the 17th century. A restauranteur in Dehu, Atiq Shaikh said that a majority of his clients were vegetarian.
