lucknow news

Make Varanasi completely jam-free: Commissioner of Police to traffic cops

Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh asked officials to deploy cops at places prone to traffic jams in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic
Varanasi commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said station officers will keep an eye on the traffic jam points in their respective areas. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 07:45 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Commissioner of Police A Satish Ganesh on Sunday instructed additional deputy commissioner of police traffic and stations officers to deploy additional police force at places prone to traffic snarls and make the city completely jam-free.

He passed the instructions during a meeting with ADCP traffic Ramsevak Gautam, assistant commissioner of police traffic Santosh Meena and station officers of Commissionerate area.

Places like Chauka Ghat, Chandpur intersections, Benjamin trisection, Piplani Katra, Radio station trisection and Mahmurganj are some major traffic jam points in the city.

CP told traffic cops to deploy cops at these points in order to ensure smooth movement of traffic. Simultaneously, station officers will keep an eye on the traffic jam points in their respective areas.

“All these efforts are aimed at making Varanasi a jam-free city,” he said.

The CP further said “Checking will be done only on the orders of DCP or a senior officer. Papers related to insurance, pollution will not be checked during peak hours and peak days since it is priority to give jam-free traffic.”

He also asked cops not harass people going on two-wheeler with family in the name of checking.

He also instructed officials to take action against vehicles, including auto rickshaws running without permits, and those parked on roads and lanes in haphazard manner.

“The data of illegal buses or other vehicles seized by cops in the last 6 months has been sought,” he said and added that the police station in-charges have to check illegal encroachments on the roads of their areas.

