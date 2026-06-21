Make yoga part of daily life, not just one-day event: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel led separate International Day of Yoga celebrations in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, calling for yoga to be embraced as a way of life rather than a one-day observance.

CM Yogi Adityanath participates in a mass yoga session on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, in Jhansi. (Sourced)

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The chief minister led a mass session from Jhansi, the land associated with Rani Lakshmibai and the First War of Independence of 1857, on Sunday. Stressing that yoga should not remain confined to a single day, Adityanath said it must become an integral part of daily life, as a healthy body forms the foundation of a healthy nation.

Meanwhile, governor Anandiben Patel led a mass yoga session at Jan Bhawan in Lucknow and called upon people to adopt yoga as a way of life rather than a one-day event. Around 1,350 people, including women, Jan Bhawan staff, members of social organisations and families of serving and retired Army personnel, participated in the programme.

Addressing participants on this year’s theme, “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, Adityanath said, “The festivals and traditions established by India’s ancient sages were rooted in the spirit of harmony with nature. The objective of Indian culture has always been to create a balanced life through coexistence with nature.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also released the Ayush department’s e-magazine and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing global recognition for India’s traditions and heritage. “Because of his (Modi’s) efforts, 1.4 billion Indians are moving forward with pride on the global stage and the vision of Viksit Bharat has gained new momentum. Every year, the Prime Minister personally participates in International Day of Yoga celebrations in different states, taking the movement to greater heights,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also released the Ayush department’s e-magazine and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing global recognition for India’s traditions and heritage. “Because of his (Modi’s) efforts, 1.4 billion Indians are moving forward with pride on the global stage and the vision of Viksit Bharat has gained new momentum. Every year, the Prime Minister personally participates in International Day of Yoga celebrations in different states, taking the movement to greater heights,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Quoting the Sanskrit verse “Shariramadyam Khalu Dharma Sadhanam”, Yogi said the body is the primary instrument for fulfilling one’s duties and aspirations. Without good health, no individual can realise life’s goals, he said, adding that healthy students, farmers, workers and scientists contribute to progress and nation-building.

The chief minister said nearly 200 countries had embraced yoga and that PM Modi had also opened new opportunities for Indian youth through the promotion of Ayush and traditional medicine. “The state’s Ayush department continues to work towards promoting wellness and holistic health,” he added.

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Highlighting the significance of June 21, Adityanath said it is the longest day of the year and receives the maximum duration of sunlight. Describing the Sun as the source of energy and vitality, he said, “Yoga Day provides an opportunity to connect individual energy with the energy of nature.”

“The tradition of yoga originated with Adiyogi Lord Shiva and was carried across the world by sages and seers,” the chief minister said.

Referring to the theme, he cited another scriptural verse, “Na Tasya Rogo Na Jara Na Mrityuh Praptasya Yogagnimayam Shariram”, and said regular practice of yoga could help people protect themselves from disease and premature ageing.

In Lucknow, the governor said yoga had moved beyond its traditional association with saints and seers and had become a part of everyday life for millions around the world. Emphasising women’s health, she urged them to devote time to their own well-being and make yoga a daily habit.

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Expressing concern over rising obesity among children, she stressed the need for nutritious food and healthy lifestyles from an early age.

She directed the women and child development department to develop Anganwadi centres into “garbh sanskar kendras” to provide pregnant women with guidance on nutrition, behaviour, healthcare and a positive environment with support from non-governmental organisations.

Describing health as life’s greatest wealth, the governor said Jan Bhawan was being developed as a centre for health, yoga, culture, environment and public welfare. She added that the campus was promoting awareness through fitness activities, anti-drug cycle rallies, plantation drives and sports events, with more than 12,000 saplings planted using the Miyawaki method.

Minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari said yoga was an inseparable part of India’s ancient heritage and should be practised throughout the year rather than being restricted to a single day.

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Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya participated in celebrations in Lucknow and Prayagraj, respectively. Ministers, senior administrative officers and police officials also took part in Yoga Day events across the state.

International Day of Yoga was celebrated across all gram panchayats, 825 development blocks, 350 tehsils and 762 urban local bodies in Uttar Pradesh.