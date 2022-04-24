‘Making UP a healthy state our priority’

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, has said “taking care of the health of each citizen is our concern and to make UP a ‘healthy state’ is our priority.”

“Doctors should focus on serving patients. No doctor should do such work that maligns the image of the department,” said the health minister while addressing a gathering of government doctors at an event organised by the Provincial Medical Services’ Association (PMSA) to welcome Pathak here on Sunday.

On the occasion, he also paid tribute at the memorial built at PMSA Bhavan in the memory of the doctors who died in the line of duty during the pandemic. Addressing the event, president, PMSA Dr Sachin Vaish said, “Doctors are doing their best for the well-being of people but they need better work environment and issues that hinder their performance should be solved.”

General secretary, PMSA, Dr Amit Singh said, “A lot of doctors have lost their lives during the Covid pandemic and the loss is irreparable.” Doctors said they were ready to deliver their best and improve the output at the hospitals but demanded better working conditions. “Doctors have given their best and will continue to improve. We just need support to work better,” said Dr Vaish. Director general, medical health, UP, Dr Ved Vrat Singh gave the vote of thanks.

