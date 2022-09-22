Male U.P. MLAs asked to give supplementary questions in writing

It may have been for the first time in the history of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly that male MLAs were asked to give their supplementary questions in writing to which the state government would provide written replies to them the next day. As a practice, the ministers concerned reply to the questions verbally during the Question Hour the same day.

As Thursday was reserved for women members, assembly speaker Satish Mahana said the arrangement of taking supplementary questions in writing had been worked out for the male members.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) member Pinki Singh Yadav’s was the only question listed as a starred question for being taken up during the Question Hour. So, after chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav’s address in the house, speaker Satish Mahana asked women members to speak if they had any supplementary questions.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ asked about the steps the state government may have taken to help farmers keeping in view the rising costs. She said the input costs and prices of diesel had gone up in the state. A woman MLA asked whether the state government proposed any free distribution of insecticides to protect crops of farmers.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Centre had given relief to the farmers by increasing subsidy. He said the diesel that was being earlier sold for ₹100 per litre was now down to about ₹89.70 per litre. He said arrangements had also been made to bring down the rates of power supply to farmers. He said 20,000 solar panels had been installed and the state government proposed to install 30,000 more solar panels for farmers.

Relief to farmers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government had begun distribution of ₹887 crore as relief to farmers in 12 flood affected districts. He said 62 districts were facing deficit rainfall and the state government had carried out a survey of damages caused to the crops. He said the state government would provide relief to the farmers after making a final assessment.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, while replying to the questions, said the value added tax (VAT) imposed on the diesel in Uttar Pradesh was lowest among the states. He read out the list of rates of VAT imposed in non-BJP ruled states to make his point that the states ruled by the Congress and other opposition parties were imposing more VAT than Uttar Pradesh.